WARSAW, March 12 Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat reported a bigger-than-expected net profit rise of 61 percent in the fourth quarter thanks to cost cuts and its ability to squeeze more revenue from its pay-TV users.

Cyfrowy said it earned 122 million zlotys ($38.3 million)compared to 106 million seen by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1836 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)