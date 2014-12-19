WARSAW Dec 19 Polish largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat wants to issue debt worth up to 1.0 billion zlotys ($288 million) until July 15 next year, the company said on Friday.

Cyfrowy's shareholders will vote on the issue at a meeting due January 16.

The issue may come in more than one tranche, with a redeem date set no later than Dec 31, 2022. ($1 = 3.4756 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)