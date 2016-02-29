WARSAW Feb 29 Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday its mobile unit Polkomtel launched a bid to buy 34 percent in the group's key infrastructure partner Midas for 0.81 zlotys per share.

Polkomtel's offer values Midas at 1.2 billion zlotys ($301 million), compared to 1.09 billion zlotys ($273 million) or 0.73 zlotys per share at Friday close in Warsaw.

The bid is a follow-up of a deal Cyfrowy announced earlier on Monday. Polkomtel agreed to buy 66 percent in Midas from the companies' joint owner and under the Polish capital market regulations, it has to announce a bid for the leftover stake. ($1 = 3.9899 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)