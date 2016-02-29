Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW Feb 29 Poland's No.1 media group Cyfrowy Polsat said on Monday its mobile unit Polkomtel launched a bid to buy 34 percent in the group's key infrastructure partner Midas for 0.81 zlotys per share.
Polkomtel's offer values Midas at 1.2 billion zlotys ($301 million), compared to 1.09 billion zlotys ($273 million) or 0.73 zlotys per share at Friday close in Warsaw.
The bid is a follow-up of a deal Cyfrowy announced earlier on Monday. Polkomtel agreed to buy 66 percent in Midas from the companies' joint owner and under the Polish capital market regulations, it has to announce a bid for the leftover stake. ($1 = 3.9899 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order