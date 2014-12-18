WARSAW Dec 18 Polish telecom Polkomtel, a unit of media group Cyfrowy Polsat, will make an early repayment of 200 million zlotys ($58.37 million) towards a 7.95 billion zlotys loan, the company said on Thursday.

Granted by a consortium of Polish and foreign banks, the loan is due in June 2019, the company added. ($1 = 3.4262 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)