WARSAW May 11 Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland's
largest media group, reported a 59 percent jump in its
first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analysts'
estimates, aided by higher operating income and a one-off forex
gain.
Net profit came in at 279 million zlotys ($72.07 million),
above 180 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Operating income rose 8 percent from a year earlier, while
revenue increased 1 percent. Cyfrowy booked a 30.5 million zloty
one-off gain due to the strengthening of the zloty.
Cyfrowy's full first-quarter financial report is available
here: bit.ly/2r3VS4S
($1 = 3.8712 zlotys)
