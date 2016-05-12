(Adds more detail)

WARSAW May 12 Cyfrowy Polsat SA, Poland's largest media group, posted a 3 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Thursday, but missed market expectations as it consolidated its loss-making infrastructure partner Midas.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, booked a net profit of 175.5 million zlotys ($45.3 million), helped by lower interest costs after it signed loan agreements worth 12.5 billion zlotys with a consortium of banks to refinance all its existing debt. Sales rose 1.5 percent to 2.36 billion zlotys.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 205 million zlotys and sales of 2.35 billion zlotys.

While Midas - which Cyfrowy's mobile arm Polkomtel bought in February from joint owner Solorz-Zak - helped the group raise revenue, its 6 million zloty loss in the first quarter weighed on Cyfrowy's profitability.

Cyfrowy's EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, fell by 6 percent to 846 million zlotys, while EBITDA margin dropped by 2.7 percentage points to 35.8 percent.

The group, which boasts a 25.5 percent share in Poland's TV advertising market, recorded a 4.2 percent jump in its first-quarter advertising income at 229 million zlotys, against a 2.7 percent growth in the market. ($1 = 3.8725 zlotys)