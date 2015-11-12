(Adds details)

WARSAW Nov 12 Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland's largest media group, reported on Thursday a more than 10-fold jump in its third-quarter net profit due to a one-off boost from debt refinancing.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, booked a net profit of 502.5 million zlotys ($128.3 million), compared with 459 million zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Cyfrowy said earlier this week that debt refinancing boosted its third-quarter gross profit by 296 million zlotys.

Sales were almost unchanged from year-ago level at 2.415 billion zlotys, while analysts expected 2.42 billion zlotys.

The group's client base rose by 1.6 percent year-on-year to 12.42 million, with 15 percent of them using Cyfrowy's integrated offer, which includes pay-TV, mobile telephony and internet.

Third-quarter EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose by 2 percent to 930 million zlotys, pegging the group's ratio of net debt to EBITDA at 2.98 times. ($1 = 3.9161 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)