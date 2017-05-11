(Corrects EBITDA figure in third paragraph)
WARSAW May 11 Shares in Poland's largest media
group Cyfrowy Polsat hit a two-and-a-half-year high on
Thursday after higher operating income and a one-off forex gain
drove first quarter net profits higher than expected.
Cyfrowy, owned by billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, said net
profit for the three-month period jumped 59 percent to 279
million zlotys ($71.67 million). Analysts polled by Reuters
forecast 180 million zlotys.
The company's reported earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 10 percent year
on year to 929 million zlotys in the first quarter, while
operating costs fell by 4 percent to 1.31 billion.
Cyfrowy's share price was up 6.4 percent by 1108 GMT to its
highest level since October 2014 and the company was the best
performing stock on the large-cap WIG20 index on
Thursday.
Cyfrowy's Chief Financial Officer Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann
forecast, however, that the group's 2017 EBITDA would fall short
of the 2016 level, when it was boosted by the Polish national
team's best ever performance in the Euro football championship.
Cyfrowy owns one of Poland's largest private televisions
Polsat and said revenue from TV advertisement and sponsoring
rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 234
million zlotys.
"We would be very happy if this year's EBITDA remained at
the last year's level, adjusted for Euro 2016," Ostap-Tomann
told reporters.
Cyfrowy also owns one of Poland's largest mobile network
operators Polkomtel, also known under the brand Plus, which
booked a revenue of 1.681 billion zlotys in the first quarter,
accounting for roughly 70 percent of the group's revenue.
Chief Executive Tobias Solorz, the son of Zygmunt, said
Cyfrowy's focus was on reducing its net debt to EBITDA ratio to
1.75 from 2.88 currently. The company's net debt stood at 10.74
billion zlotys, most of it due in 2020.
Asked about the time frame for reducing debt, Solorz said:
"as soon as possible."
Cyfrowy's full first-quarter financial report is available
here: bit.ly/2r3VS4S
($1 = 3.8931 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Richard Lough)