WARSAW Nov 13 Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland's largest media group, booked a smaller-than-expected 73 percent fall in its third-quarter net profit from a year earlier due to interest expenses and debt revaluation costs, the group said on Thursday.

The group's bottom line fell to 48 million zlotys ($14.17 million), compared with 41 million zlotys seen by analysts.

The market is awaiting the first comments from Cyfrowy's new Chief Executive, Tomasz Gillner-Gorywoda. He replaced Dominik Libicki, who resigned last week after 20 years at helm due to a disagreement over the company's strategy. ($1 = 3.3884 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anand Basu)