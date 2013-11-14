* All-share deal values Polkomtel owner at PLN 6.15 bln

* Sees close of deal in mid-2014

* Creating group with PLN 10 bln revenue (Adds details, market reaction, analyst comment)

By Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Nov 14 Polish businessman Zygmunt Solorz-Zak is to merge the country's largest media company, Cyfrowy Polsat, with his mobile business Polkomtel to ease the group's debt burden in a deal worth 6.15 billion zlotys ($2 billion).

The operation will unite two of Solorz-Zak's most profitable businesses and will mean that Cyfrowy takes on 10.2 billion zlotys of Polkomtel debt left over from Solorz-Zak's buy-out of the mobile operator in 2011.

Cyfrowy shares slid 9 percent on the news, as the transaction - to be finalised by mid-2014 - marks the second time in three years that the company, valued at $2.4 billion, is the focal point in the businessman's group re-engineering.

When Solorz-Zak was putting together financing for the Polkomtel 15-billion zloty buy-out in 2011, he sold Cyfrowy his broadcaster Polsat. When market saturation and competition made debt costs a burden, time came for Polkomtel itself.

"This should not come as some great surprise, even though we did expect it to take place later," ING Securities analyst Andrzej Knigawka said. "This may have to do with the burdensome financing of high-yield bonds for Polkomtel."

"The deal eases the debt strains for Solorz-Zak, but the key element are the synergies, which are pretty big. The valuation is justifiable and the deal has business sense."

According to Cyfrowy's calculations, the deal is valued at a ratio of enterprise value to core profit EBITDA at 5.7 times, around 1.0 less than comparable transactions around the world in the last three years.

THE NEW CYFROWY

Besides Poland's top pay-TV platform and one of the country's top two private broadcasters, the group will now include the market's No.3 mobile player.

The group would thus add Deutsche Telekom's and French Orange's local mobile units to its portfolio, which now spans broadcasters TVP and TVN, as well as TVN and Vivendi's joint pay-TV platform.

The deal will forge a group generating 10 billion zlotys in revenue, core profit of 3.9 billion, and operating cash-flows of 3.6 billion, making it one of Poland's top 10 listed firms.

Taking on Polkomtel will also raise Cyfrowy's ratio of net debt to core profit to 3.1 times from 1.78 times. The group aims to pare it back to 2.5 by the end of 2016, when it plans to consider resuming dividend payouts.

Cyfrowy expects to achieve synergies worth 3.5 billion zlotys by the end of 2019, mainly from cost cuts and cross-selling with Polkomtel's 14.1-million client base.

But first, Cyfrowy is to acquire 84 percent of Polkomtel holding company Metelem, controlled by Solorz-Zak, paying for it by issuing Cyfrowy stock worth 5.15 billion zlotys for Metelem owners.

The new issue worth 21.12 zlotys for each Cyfrowy share will be worth 6.15 billion if Metelem's remaining shareholder, The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, agrees to take part in the capital increase.

Metelem owners will hold 45.53 percent in the new group's shareholder structure. ($1 = 3.1312 Polish zlotys) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Tom Pfeiffer, Ron Askew)