WARSAW Nov 14 Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland's
biggest media group, swung to a bigger than expected net profit
of 172 million zlotys ($52.4 million) in the third quarter as a
stronger zloty helped outweigh the costs of its euro debt, it
said on Wendesday.
Analysts saw the group booking 132 million in the bottom
line, which varies quarter-by-quarter on changes in the value of
its 350 million euro debt Cyfrowy took on for the purchase of TV
Polsat, one of the country's top two private broadcasters.
Sales grew 4.7 percent to 644.5 million zlotys, with growth
at Poland's top pay-TV unit outpacing a drop in advertising
revenue at Polsat. The market expected the figure at 640
million.
($1 = 3.2857 Polish zlotys)
