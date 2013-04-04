(Adds details)

By Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat

WARSAW, April 4 Poland's biggest media group Cyfrowy Polsat has entered the race for the country's No. 2 web portal, which is being sold by France Telecom's local arm TPSA, people familiar with the sale process said on Thursday.

The purchase of TPSA's Internet unit Wirtualna Polska, which analysts value at up to 500 million zlotys ($153 million), would expand Cyfrowy's reach beyond its broadcast and pay-TV units.

Cyfrowy also closely co-operates with mobile phone operator Plus. Both companies are owned by Poland's second-richest man, Zygmunt Solorz-Zak.

"Cyfrowy is keen to add this bit to its group," one of the sources said.

The sources also named Germany's privately-held Bauer Media, the owner of Poland's top radio broadcaster RMF FM and Wirtualna's smaller rival Interia.pl, as a potential bidder.

Cyfrowy, Bauer and TPSA were not immediately available for comment.

TPSA, whose shares shed nearly two-thirds of their value after it cut dividend payouts twice since October, put Wirtualna Polska up for sale as part of its plans to focus on its core businesses.

Last year, Germany's Axel Springer and Switzerland's Ringier bought control of Poland's top web portal Onet from Cyfrowy's rival, broadcaster TVN, for 956 million zlotys, valuing it at 13 times its core profit.

Analysts value Wirtualna at up to 10 times its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), or between 300 million and 500 million zlotys.

Cyfrowy shares were flat in late afternoon trade, while TPSA's were up 1.7 percent. Warsaw's main index was 0.2 percent higher.

($1 = 3.2642 Polish zlotys) (Editing by Mark Potter)