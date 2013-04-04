Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WARSAW, April 3 Poland's top media group Cyfrowy Polsat is among the bidders for the country's No.2 web portal put up for sale by France Telecom's local arm TPSA, people familiar with the sale process said on Wednesday.
"Cyfrowy is keen to add this bit to its group," one of the sources said.
Cyfrowy was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)