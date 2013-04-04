WARSAW, April 3 Poland's top media group Cyfrowy Polsat is among the bidders for the country's No.2 web portal put up for sale by France Telecom's local arm TPSA, people familiar with the sale process said on Wednesday.

"Cyfrowy is keen to add this bit to its group," one of the sources said.

Cyfrowy was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat)