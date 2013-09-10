WARSAW, Sept 10 Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland's largest media group, has repaid 100 million zlotys ($31 million) of loans in another move to cut debt costs, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, controlled by Poland's second-richest man Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, has struggled with its euro-denominated debt, which has grown costlier with a decline in the value of the zloty against the regional currency.

It has tried gradually to pare back the debt, which it took on two years ago to buy broadcaster Polsat from their joint owner.

The costs of servicing that debt have been a drag on the company's results since and it persuaded investors not to take a dividend for 2012 to allow it to pay off more of the backlog.

However, last month Cyfrowy said it expected the television advertising market to rebound in the second half of 2013 and would press ahead with early debt payments.

The group, which competes locally with broadcaster TVN as well as TVN and Vivendi's joint pay-TV unit, said its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 1.9 following two 100 million-zloty debt prepayments this year. ($1 = 3.2229 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)