WARSAW Nov 15 Poland's top media group Cyfrowy Polsat wants to cut its debt over the next 2-3 years to equal about twice its annual core profit (EBITDA), board member Tomasz Szelag said on Tuesday.

The group ended the third quarter with the net debt/EBITDA ratio at 3.06, with the weaker zloty boosting of its euro-denominated debt, pushing Cyfrowy into the red in the third quarter.

Chief Executive Dominik Libicki told a news conference that he expected Poland's television advertising market to post only a low single-digit rise this year. ($1 = 3.221 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)