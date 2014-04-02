WARSAW, April 2 The management board of Poland's largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat, wants to pay 103 million zlotys ($33.99 million) in dividends from 2013 profits, the company said in a statement.

Earlier, Cyfrowy Polsat had said it might pay about 100 million zlotys in its 2013 dividend. ($1 = 3.0305 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)