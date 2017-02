WARSAW Aug 31 Second-quarter net profit at Poland's top media group Cyfrowy Polsat came in 4 percent up year-on-year and slightly beat expectations, as financial costs erase the benefits of its purchase of broadcaster Polsat, Cyfrowy said on Wednesday.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, showed a bottom line of 69.5 million zlotys ($24 million), compared to 65 million seen in Reuters poll.

Sales jumped 71 percent to 628.4 million, with analysts expecting a 70-percent leap, as Cyfrowy started to consolidate Polsat, adding advertising gains in a usually robust second quarter. ($1 = 2.879 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)