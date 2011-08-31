* Q2 net up 4 pct to 69.5 mln zlotys vs 65 mln in poll
* Targets rise in sales, profit and cut in debt over next
12M
* Says has 3.5 mln pay-TV clients
(Adds CEO comments, wraps Cyfrowy stories)
WARSAW, Aug 31 Cyfrowy Polsat ,
Poland's top media group, expects its sales and earnings to
continue growing over the next year, driven by its rising
customer base and consequent increased appeal to advertisers.
The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt
Solorz-Zak, boasts 3.5 million pay-TV clients -- around 1
million more than all its rivals put together -- and sees around
1 million more up for grabs on the Polish market.
"We plan to keep growing our sales and margins as well as to
cut our debt," Cyfrowy Polsat Chief Executive Dominik Libicki
told reporters on Wednesday.
Despite hefty financing costs related to the purchase of
Poland's top private broadcaster Polsat from Solorz-Zak,
Cyfrowy's net profit rose 4 percent in the second quarter to
69.5 million zlotys, above expectations of 65 million.
Sales, boosted by the purchase, surged 70 percent to 628
million zlotys.
But analysts said the performance of its core pay-TV
business was disappointing, dragging Cyfrowy shares 2 percent
lower in early afternoon trade. The stock has shed 8 percent
this year, half the 16 percent drop of Warsaw's midcap index
.
"The operating result of this segment stood at 85.8 million
Polish zlotys ($29.8 million), or about 10 million less than in
the first quarter," said Piotr Grzybowski, analyst at BRE Bank.
Cyfrowy has began consolidating Polsat, adding advertising
gains from a usually robust second quarter. But the gains were
capped by the financial costs of the 3 billion zlotys debt it
took on to finance the purchase.
The group cut its target churn rate at its pay-TV arm this
year to 10 percent from 10.5 percent, compared with 9.1 percent
in the second quarter. It also said it expected Polsat TV to at
least match the Polish TV ad market's expected growth rate of 5
percent this year and high single-digit pace in 2012.
Libicki said next year the group will focus on holding on to
its clients in the first three quarters and would then seek to
win new ones in the final three months, during which time it
usually attracts about half of the new sales made during the
year.
($1 = 2.879 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor and David
Holmes)