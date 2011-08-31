* Q2 net up 4 pct to 69.5 mln zlotys vs 65 mln in poll

* Targets rise in sales, profit and cut in debt over next 12M

* Says has 3.5 mln pay-TV clients (Adds CEO comments, wraps Cyfrowy stories)

WARSAW, Aug 31 Cyfrowy Polsat , Poland's top media group, expects its sales and earnings to continue growing over the next year, driven by its rising customer base and consequent increased appeal to advertisers.

The group, controlled by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, boasts 3.5 million pay-TV clients -- around 1 million more than all its rivals put together -- and sees around 1 million more up for grabs on the Polish market.

"We plan to keep growing our sales and margins as well as to cut our debt," Cyfrowy Polsat Chief Executive Dominik Libicki told reporters on Wednesday.

Despite hefty financing costs related to the purchase of Poland's top private broadcaster Polsat from Solorz-Zak, Cyfrowy's net profit rose 4 percent in the second quarter to 69.5 million zlotys, above expectations of 65 million.

Sales, boosted by the purchase, surged 70 percent to 628 million zlotys.

But analysts said the performance of its core pay-TV business was disappointing, dragging Cyfrowy shares 2 percent lower in early afternoon trade. The stock has shed 8 percent this year, half the 16 percent drop of Warsaw's midcap index .

"The operating result of this segment stood at 85.8 million Polish zlotys ($29.8 million), or about 10 million less than in the first quarter," said Piotr Grzybowski, analyst at BRE Bank.

Cyfrowy has began consolidating Polsat, adding advertising gains from a usually robust second quarter. But the gains were capped by the financial costs of the 3 billion zlotys debt it took on to finance the purchase.

The group cut its target churn rate at its pay-TV arm this year to 10 percent from 10.5 percent, compared with 9.1 percent in the second quarter. It also said it expected Polsat TV to at least match the Polish TV ad market's expected growth rate of 5 percent this year and high single-digit pace in 2012.

Libicki said next year the group will focus on holding on to its clients in the first three quarters and would then seek to win new ones in the final three months, during which time it usually attracts about half of the new sales made during the year. ($1 = 2.879 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor and David Holmes)