* Q1 net profit 205 million zlotys vs 161 million zlotys fcast

* Helped by inclusion of broadcaster, forex gain

* Faces more saturated market, tougher competition (Adds more detail, background)

WARSAW, May 15 Poland's largest media group, Cyfrowy Polsat nearly tripled its net profit in the first quarter, boosted by the inclusion of TV broadcaster Polsat and a one-off foreign exchange gain.

The company said on Tuesday it earned 205 million zlotys ($61 million) versus the 161 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll, as a stronger zloty translated into a gain on a revaluation of Cyfrowy's euro-denominated debt.

Cyfrowy's incorporation of one of the country's top two private broadcasters also helped the group make up for the cost of the 350 million euro in debt Cyfrowy took on for the Polsat buy.

The inclusion helped the group report a 67 percent jump in sales to 674 million zlotys. Cyfrowy's client base rose 2 percent to 3.553 million.

Cyfrowy faces an increasingly saturated local market and stronger competition after broadcaster TVN and France's Vivendi agreed to combine their Polish pay-TV operations as part of a wider partnership deal.

TVN and Vivendi have struggled on a crowded Polish market to catch up with Cyfrowy, which has more clients than its two smaller rivals combined and controls a third of the local pay-TV market thanks to focusing on customers outside larger cities.

The market expects Cyfrowy to make headway thanks to possible synergies after its controlling shareholder, Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, completed the buyout of mobile operator Polkomtel last year. ($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)