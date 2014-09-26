Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 26 Universal Health Services Inc said it bought British mental health facilities operator Cygnet Health Care Ltd in a deal valued at about $335 million, to enter the UK market.
The U.S. hospital operator said Cygnet had 17 facilities across the UK.
Cygnet generated about $161 million in revenue over the past 12 months, Universal Health said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
