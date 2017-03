Feb 24 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc said its experimental lead drug met the main goal of reducing episodes of gout in a mid-stage study.

The company said the drug, arhalofenate, was shown to be safe and well tolerated.

Gout is a condition affecting joints and muscles when the body acts against a build-up of uric acid in the blood.