By Rosmi Shaji and Vidya L Nathan
Feb 24 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc said
its experimental gout drug did not reduce uric acid levels
better than the current standard of care, reducing chances of
developing the company's lead drug as a standalone therapy.
The company's shares fell as much as 25 percent to $9.19 in
afternoon trade, making it one of the top percentage losers on
the Nasdaq.
CymaBay said two doses of its drug, arhalofenate, did not
cut uric acid levels to below 6 mg for every deciliter in a
mid-stage study, compared with the standard of care treatment,
allopurinol.
"It tends to indicate that we will have a hard time chasing
patients that are satisfied with the uric acid lowering of
allopurinol," Chief Executive Harold Van Wart said on a call
with analysts.
He attributed the lower-than-expected fall in uric acid
levels to changes to data from patients not following the study
design.
The company said it was considering monotherapy and
combination therapy for its late-stage study design.
CymaBay said on Jan.12 that arhalofenate in combination with
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's febuxostat lowered serum
uric acid levels, compared with placebo in an earlier mid-stage
study.
Gout is a condition affecting joints and muscles when the
body acts against a build-up of uric acid in the blood.
Described as a painful and common form of inflammatory
arthritis, gout affects nearly 8.3 million Americans, according
to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citing
data.
CymaBay said on Tuesday its once-a-day drug was shown to be
safe and well tolerated in the mid-stage study.
This is the first study to show that arhalofenate produces
reductions in flares without concomitant dosing of colchicine,
the main goal of the study.
Colchicine is an anti-inflammatory compound commonly
prescribed to treat gout. The compound has been available in the
United States for more than half a century in injectable form.
Intravenous form of colchicine has been ordered off the
market by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because of
toxicities and fatalities.
Oral versions of the compound are allowed to be sold to
treat gout as the side effects are mostly nausea, diarrhea and
stomach pain.
Shares of the company, which went public in July 2014, was
down about 18 percent at $10.05.
