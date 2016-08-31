Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Aug 31 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Japan's Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd, said it would buy Canada's Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc for about $624 million.
Sunovion said it would buy Cynapsus for $40.50 per share in cash.
Cynapsus's Toronto-listed stock closed at C$24.48 ($18.68) on Wednesday.
The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, "reflects Sunovion's global strategy to expand and diversify its portfolio in key therapeutic areas, including neurology," Sunovion said. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."