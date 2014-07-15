By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK, July 15
NEW YORK, July 15 A New York trader claims he
lost his job over the dramatic run-up in Cynk Technology Corp
stock, which at one point last week had a market value of about
$6 billion dollars before trading was halted on suspicion of
manipulation.
Tom Laresca, 52, said he held a short position in Cynk
as a market maker while clients were trying to buy the
stock, which rose more than 20,000 percent in a matter of weeks.
"As a market maker, you try to provide liquidity," he said.
Laresca's story took a bad turn after he was asked by his
employer, brokerage Buckman, Buckman & Reid, to cover his short
position as losses mounted.
Cynk, an obscure over-the-counter company, became one of the
market's biggest stories last week as the little-traded stock's
volume exploded. For a brief period, it had a market value of
more than $6 billion, which is unusual for a "development stage
company" - as it described itself - with no revenue.
Shorts sell securities on the expectation of a decline in
price, at which point they buy the stock back, return it to the
lender, and pocket the difference. The danger for shorts is that
a stock can rally sharply, resulting in big losses, and in this
case, Laresca said he wanted to close his short, but liquidity
had dried up.
Laresca was later barred by his company from holding any
stock positions.
"That made it impossible for me to stay there," he said.
"I'm not blaming my firm, they just weren't willing to take the
risk. I feel bad for what happened."
John "Chip" Buckman, managing director at Buckman in
Shrewsbury, New Jersey, said in a statement that Laresca was
barred because he mishandled the situation.
"In the firm's opinion, Mr. Laresca, who is a veteran
trader, did not manage his Cynk Technologies position properly,"
Buckman said.
"We temporarily restricted his trading activities, but did
not terminate Mr. Laresca's position. He decided to resign this
morning and we wish him the best."
Laresca, who lives in the borough of Staten Island in New
York City, had been registered with Buckman since November 2012,
according to regulatory data. His story was first reported by
Bloomberg.
He said he felt the price surge was a scam and sent a fax to
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alerting them to it.
A suspension of the stock while he held his short would have
likely meant his trade made money, but by the time he alerted
regulators, he was already out of his position, he said.
The SEC, which was not immediately available to comment, has
not brought any charges yet against Cynk or anyone involved.
Securities lawyers and market participants, however, think
it is very unlikely the stock will trade again on exchanges.
Cynk, which SEC filings show formerly was called Introbuzz,
was hardly ever traded until about a month ago. In May, the
stock was worth about 13 cents a share and had only traded on
three days this year before its unusual surge in mid-June.
Beginning on June 17, the shares rocketed from 10 cents to
as much as $21.95 at one point. The stock closed at $13.90 on
July 10 before the SEC suspension.
A document posted on the OTC Markets website, the operator
of the exchange where Cynk trades, lists Javier Romero as the
sole officer and director of the company and holder of nearly 72
percent of its stock.
But the address for the company in Belize City, Belize, does
not exist and a telephone number for the company in SEC filings
from earlier this year reached an automated recording saying:
"You have reached an unassigned number."
The company has no assets or revenue and its stock price
soared for no apparent reason before the halt.
"In a fair game (the price) would have come down, but this
was not a fair game," Laresca said.
He has no immediate plans after leaving Buckman, Buckman &
Reid.
"I honestly don't know," he said. "It's not like I was
prepared for this."
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos. Additional reporting by Robin
Respaut in San Francisco. Editing by Andre Grenon)