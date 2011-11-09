* New venture aims at efficient chip packaging
* Deca follows path of SunPower
* SunPower contributes IP
By Noel Randewich
WOODSIDE, Calif, Nov 8 Cypress Semiconductor
founder TJ Rodgers unveiled a new chip packaging venture
that he expects will improve on existing technology by ten times
and which he hopes will lead to a future stock market spin-off.
Cypress, whose touchscreen technology is widely used in
smartphones, including Samsung's Galaxy lineup, is
launching Deca Technologies with an investment of about $35
million, Rodgers told reporters late on Tuesday.
The new subsidiary is part of Cypress's Emerging Technology
Division, while one-time Cypress subsidiary SunPower
has contributed intellectual property and factory space and
holds a minority stake along with key employees.
Wafer-level packaging relates to putting the final touches
on integrated circuits before manufacturers slice the silicon
wafers on which they are made into individual chips.
"You take the finished wafer from Cypress or another
semiconductor company and you create the package while it's
still a wafer," said Deca chief executive Tim Olson. He said the
wafer level packaging market is currently worth about $1 billion
a year.
FOLLOWING SUNPOWER'S FOOTSTEPS
Formerly a Cypress subsidiary, solar developer SunPower held
an initial public offering in 2005, with Cypress spinning out
its remaining SunPower shares in 2008.
"I'd like to do exactly what SunPower did and have them
become very successful, take them public and spin them off,"
Rodgers told reporters at a preview of Deca given at his home.
Improved packaging aims to reduce the amount of space
microchips take up and reduce manufacturing costs.
"Over the next five to 10 years packaging will become an
increasingly relevant contributor to Moore's law, especially if
you can package together different flavors of silicon ... like
CPUs, memory, flash, radio frequency stuff and analog," said
Real World Tech analyst David Kanter.
Cypress has swiftly gained share in the booming market for
touchscreens and, along with Synaptics and Atmel
, controls 90 percent of the business.
San Jose, California-based Cypress also makes specialized
memory and programmable chips used in cars, computers and
military systems.
Last month, Cypress, which also supplies to Acer Inc
and Fujitsu , warned revenue would dip in the
current quarter as a slow economy weighs on demand from
electronics manufacturers.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)