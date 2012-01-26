* Q4 adj EPS $0.32 vs est $0.28

* Q4 non-gaap rev $242.4 vs est $237.1 mln

Jan 26 Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor warned revenue for the first quarter would decline more than its expectations, sending its shares down 2 percent in premarket trading.

"The expected decrease in revenue includes not only the seasonal factor, but also some revenue decreases due to tablet end sales," the company said in a statement.

Cypress, which makes microcontrollers and chips used in touchscreen phones and tablets, earned 32 cents a share, excluding items, for the fourth quarter. Revenue rose to $242.37 million. Analysts were expecting the company to earn 28 cents a share on revenue of $237.1 million.

