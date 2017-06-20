NEW YORK, June 20 Cypress Semiconductor
shareholders voted two directors nominated by the company's
ex-CEO onto the company's board on Tuesday, according to people
familiar with the matter.
T.J. Rodgers, the company's founder and former CEO, has
waged a battle against Cypress Semiconductor, upset at the
actions of the board. Rodgers is the company's largest
individual shareholder.
Rodgers' board nominees - Camillo Martino and Daniel
McCranie - won election to the board, the people familiar with
the matter said, citing preliminary voting results.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; editing by Grant McCool)