* Q3 EPS $0.37 vs est $0.33

* Q3 rev $264.7 mln vs est $265.2 mln

* Sees Q4 EPS $0.28-$0.31 vs est $0.31

* Sees Q4 rev $232-$242 mln

* Shares rise 5 pct after a 7 pct fall (Rewrites throughout; Updates shares)

Oct 20 Cypress Semiconductor Corp warned of a higher-than-expected revenue decline in the fourth quarter, but backed its full-year touchscreen sales forecast.

Shares of the company, which has leapfrogged in the smartphone market with several design wins, reversed their earlier losses to trade up as much as 5 percent.

The company, which makes touch controllers for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy series of devices, has swiftly gained share in the booming market for touchscreens and, along with Synaptics Inc and Atmel Corp , controls 90 percent of the business.

Cypress said it sees TrueTouch touchscreen sales at the mid- to high end of $230-$250 million for the year -- about a quarter of projected annual sales.

The company has benefited from touchscreens making their way into gadgets such as cameras, automotive dashboards, GPS devices, printers, internet-protocol phones, e-books and tablet computers.

For the fourth quarter, the company forecast a profit of 28-31 cents a share on sales of $232-$242 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 31 cents a share on sales of $260.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Second-half earnings probably been 20 percent higher than what we reported in the first half... the costs are being well managed. We have a lower margin, so I think once the macroeconomic stuff stabilizes, we're in a very good position to outgrow the industry," Chief Financial Officer Brad Buss said on a conference call with analysts.

The company reported a fall in distributor bookings and backlog hurt by a combination of macroeconomic concerns and customer-specific issues during the third-quarter.

The company -- traditionally a maker of synchronous RAM memory chips that help computers perform core memory functions -- said it will continue investing in the business, which accounts for 35 percent of total sales.

Cypress, which also supplies to Acer Inc and Fujitsu , said it will aggressively defend its 200 core touchscreen patents.

"Cypress has a very, very strong intellectual property position and we will not sit by if we see people we think are clearly copying our idea," the company said.

For the quarter ended Oct. 2, excluding items, the company earned 37 cents a share on sales of $264.7 million, compared with analysts' expectations of a profit of 33 cents a share on sales of $265.2 million.

Shares of the company, which hit a low of $15.61, were trading up 3 percent at $17.27 in afternoon trade. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)