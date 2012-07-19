July 19 Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp second-quarter profit fell 87 percent on weak distributor and customer bookings across all geographies and divisions.

The company, which makes microcontrollers and chips used in touch-screen phones and tablets, earned $5 million, or 3 cents per share, on revenue of $201.3 million. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)