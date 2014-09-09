BRIEF-Heico Corp declares 5-for-4 stock split
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Private equity firm Cyprium Partners said it appointed Ted Laufik as its chief financial officer and chief compliance officer.
Laufik, who has been on board at Cyprium since August, will replace Dennis Wagner, who plans to retire on Oct. 31.
The company said Laufik is a senior finance professional and earlier worked with one of the country's leading private equity and venture capital firms.
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackstone announces acquisition of The Windsor Atlantica hotel in Rio De Janeiro
* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt (Adds details, comment, updates prices)