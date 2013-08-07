LONDON Aug 7 British drugs testing company
Cyprotex said it was poised to pounce on the next
available opportunity to expand after raising around 7 million
pounds ($10.8 million) in debt and convertible notes.
The company also on Wednesday reported a jump in first-half
underlying earnings to 703,000 pounds ($1.1 million) from 89,000
a year ago, and its shares rose 15 percent to 6.88 pence at 1140
GMT.
"We lost an absolutely cracking opportunity earlier this
year for want of a few million pounds," Chief Executive Anthony
Baxter said on Wednesday.
"These opportunities don't always come to fruition, so you
have to keep several of them on the go in the hope that you land
one or two, and that's what we are currently doing."
Baxter said the company was seeing strong demand from
medium-sized pharmaceutical companies, which use its services to
test drugs before they start expensive clinical trials.
He said the money would be used to expand its facilities in
Macclesfield, northern England and Watertown, Massachusetts as
well as to make acquisitions, possibly in areas of testing such
as household chemicals or in regions such as California.
Analysts at N+1 Singer said Cyprotex's "solid results"
indicated that its strategy of widening its services was paying
off.
The funds are being raised via a combination of an open
offer of loan notes convertible into equity and a placing of
non-convertible loan notes, underwritten by its investor Harwood
Capital.