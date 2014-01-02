LONDON Jan 2 British drugs testing company
Cyprotex said on Thursday it had bought rival CeeTox
from North American Science Associates Inc to expand its offer
to the cosmetic and personal care industry.
Cyprotex said it would pay an initial 630,000 pounds for
Kalamazoo, Michigan-based CeeTox, plus a further 5 percent
payable on specified sales in the next four years to a maximum
3.1 million pounds.
Cyprotex Chief Executive Anthony Baxter said the deal would
help the company grow revenues significantly, principally by
offering more services to the cosmetics and personal care
industry, already an expanding customer segment.
Analysts at N+1 Singer said: "The acquisition of CeeTox
represents a positive step for Cyprotex as it begins to
implement its more assertive strategy for expansion in the
toxicology testing area."