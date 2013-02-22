BERLIN Feb 22 Euro zone states including
Germany want to make a bailout for Cyprus conditional on the
island's banks, and maybe their Russian clients, sharing the
cost, but the European Commission fears this could spook
investors, according to German media.
Business daily Handelsblatt said Germany was pushing for a
so-called "bail-in" to include private investors in the 17.5
billion euro rescue deal for Cyprus, adding that the "most
radical option" involved using Cypriot's private bank deposits.
The newspaper, which did not cite any sources for the
report, said the German government was pushing this line because
Chancellor Angela Merkel was not assured of majority support in
the Bundestag lower house of parliament for a Cypriot bailout.
Her own conservatives and the centre-left opposition - which
has so far backed her efforts to stabilise the euro zone - are
in campaign mode ahead of September's election and fear German
voters may consider aid for Cyprus as a bailout of Russians who
launder their money in the island's banks.
"Rich Russians should pay for Cyprus," said a front-page
headline in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. Citing sources
in the negotiations with Cyprus, it said euro zone states wanted
"rich people and businesses who have stowed their money in
Cyprus to share the costs of the planned rescue package".
