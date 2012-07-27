NICOSIA, July 27 Cyprus said on Friday it would
continue discussions with international lenders in an attempt to
reach an agreement on its bailout request, but could not specify
when an agreement could be reached.
"We are working with the troika to be able to conclude on a
memorandum the soonest possible," government spokesman Stefanos
Stefanou said after government ministers met representatives of
the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF
on a visit to the island.
Cyprus sought emergency financial aid from its EU partners on
June 25 to buffer a banking sector hammered by exposure to
Greece, becoming the fifth euro zone country to need a bailout.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Susan Fenton)