NICOSIA Feb 2 Cyprus is considering
selling up to a majority stake in troubled state-controlled
carrier Cyprus Airways to shore up the airline's
ailing finances, its finance minister said on Thursday.
Cyprus Airways has gone through several overhauls in recent
years but has been hobbled by stiff competition from cheaper
carriers on its most lucrative routes and rising fuel costs. The
state controls 69 percent of the airline.
"We have prepared a proposal which will be sent to the
cabinet ... where I will ask a decision be taken by the
government that it is ready to negotiate with a strategic
investor or partner, not excluding the granting of a majority
stake," Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias said.
Cyprus Airways posted a net loss of 29.28 million euros in
the first half of 2011, the last available financial results
issued by the airline.
It is due to issue its full-year results towards the end of
February.
Kazamias, speaking at a tourism conference, said decisive
action was needed. "It cannot be like those (actions) taken in
the past, just to solve the problem for the short term."
He said the proposal would be taken to cabinet for approval
this month.
(Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Will Waterman)