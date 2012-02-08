NICOSIA Feb 8 Cyprus' government on Wednesday approved raising additional capital for troubled state-controlled carrier Cyprus Airways and authorised its finance minister to negotiate the sale of shares.

Government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said the amount of capital which will be raised was up to the board of the airline, in which the state holds a 69 percent stake.

Cabinet, the spokesman said, "approved participation of government as the main shareholder in new capital issue ... and has also decided to authorise the finance minister to negotiate the sale of government shares in Cyprus Airways." (Reporting By George Psyllides; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)