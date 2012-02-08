Kinnevik to sell down stake in Rocket Internet
BERLIN, Feb 22 Swedish investment company Kinnevik said on Wednesday it is selling at least half of its 13 percent stake in German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet.
NICOSIA Feb 8 Cyprus' government on Wednesday approved raising additional capital for troubled state-controlled carrier Cyprus Airways and authorised its finance minister to negotiate the sale of shares.
Government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said the amount of capital which will be raised was up to the board of the airline, in which the state holds a 69 percent stake.
Cabinet, the spokesman said, "approved participation of government as the main shareholder in new capital issue ... and has also decided to authorise the finance minister to negotiate the sale of government shares in Cyprus Airways." (Reporting By George Psyllides; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
BERLIN, Feb 22 Swedish investment company Kinnevik said on Wednesday it is selling at least half of its 13 percent stake in German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet.
* Ericsson gains on Cisco takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Muslim Americans have helped raise more than $66,000 to repair vandalized headstones at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, according to an online fundraising page, amid attacks and threats against Jewish institutions.