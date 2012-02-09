* Airline says no specific proposal from any investor

* State willing to sell up to majority stake (Adds airline comment, restart of trading)

Feb 9 Cyprus Airways said on Thursday it had not received any firm buyout offers after media speculation prompted the local bourse to suspend its shares.

Cyprus's cabinet on Wednesday authorised the finance minister to negotiate the sale of a stake in the ailing state-controlled airline. Shares in the carrier peaked at a year high on Wednesday, closing at 8.2 euro cent per share, according to Reuters data.

One newspaper said on Thursday that Russian flag carrier Aeroflot was a possible suitor, and other media reports suggested Lebanon's Middle East Airlines and that the state of Qatar had shown an interest.

"So far no specific proposal has been tabled" by the parties mentioned in the reports "nor any other potential investor", Cyprus Airways said in a statement.

Bourse authorities reinstated trading in Cyprus Airways shares after the airline's statement.

Cyprus Airways is 69 percent controlled by the Cypriot state. A government spokesman on Wednesday said the airline would raise its capital and negotiate the sale of a share package to a private partner.

Details of the capital raising have not been disclosed, and the airline says it will be discussed at a board meeting scheduled for Feb. 16.

Cyprus's finance minister has previously said the state was willing to sell up to a majority stake in the carrier.

The airline made a loss of 29.28 million euros ($39 million) in the first half of 2011, the last available financial results issued. Its full-year results will be issued at the end of the month. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting By George Psyllides; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Will Waterman)