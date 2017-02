NICOSIA Feb 29 Cypriot flag carrier Cyprus Airways posted a 2011 full-year net loss of 18.9 million euros on lower passenger numbers and tougher competition, it said.

In a stock exchange filing, the airline said it planned to increase its share capital, reduce its fleet and introduce revenue-enhancing measures. The filing did not provide details.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jane Merriman)