(Adds detail)

* Seeks to raise 45 mln euros in share sale

* Plans capital issue to attract investor

NICOSIA, Feb 29 State-controlled Cyprus Airways announced a 45 million euro ($60.4 million) capital raising and said it would reduce its fleet and staff as it battles competition and a fall in passengers that drove it to a 2011 loss.

The company, which swung to an 18.9 million euro net loss from a profit of 232,000 euros the year before, said on Wednesday it planned to sell 500.7 million new shares to existing investors, worth an estimated 45.06 million euros.

Cyprus Airways, which is 69 percent-owned by the state, said the capital raising was part of a broader plan to cut costs and become more competitive. The airline plans to sell two Airbus A319s, reducing its fleet to 11 aircraft.

The government has previously said it would consider the sale of up to a majority stake in the airline.

The rights have a nominal value of 0.09 euros, as opposed to a share price which closed on the Cyprus Stock Exchange on Tuesday of 0.05 euros.

The airline's traded share price experiences considerable fluctuations on low volumes so the airline's board considered a 0.09 euro nominal value the most representative, an airline spokesman said.

Cypriot media reported up to 150 members of staff could be made redundant. The airline declined to comment on the numbers. ($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Reporting by Michele Kambas. Editing by Mark Potter and Jodie Ginsberg)