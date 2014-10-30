ROME Oct 30 Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline, is in the second round of bidders to take over loss-making Cyprus Airways, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Thursday.

O'Leary said his company would meet with auditor KPMG on Friday in Cyprus, but did not know how the process of selling the loss-making airline, which is more than 90 percent-owned by the Cypriot government, would proceed.

"We're down to the second round of bidders. I don't even know who (else) is in the second round," O'Leary told Reuters after a news conference in Rome.

Cyprus's transport minister said in September that Greece's Aegean and Ryanair were among companies that had submitted non-binding bids to acquire Cyprus Airways.

O'Leary said on Thursday that he had "no idea" whether Ryanair's bid would be successful.

"We have said publicly we don't expect to be successful because we suspect that the Cypriots will probably lean in favour of Aegean," O'Leary said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)