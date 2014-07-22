NICOSIA, July 22 Ryanair will probably submit an expression of interest in troubled Cyprus Airways which is up for sale, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

The Cypriot government in mid-July invited non-binding expressions of interest in its shares or assets in Cyprus Airways, a state-controlled airline which has posted heavy losses for years. The deadline for submissions is July 23.

"We probably will make some expression of interest in Cyprus Airways," O'Leary told reporters in Nicosia in response to a question. "...We want to see if we could help the government come up with some rescue package even though it might be too late." (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)