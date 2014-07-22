NICOSIA, July 22 Ryanair will probably
submit an expression of interest in troubled Cyprus Airways
which is up for sale, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on
Tuesday.
The Cypriot government in mid-July invited non-binding
expressions of interest in its shares or assets in Cyprus
Airways, a state-controlled airline which has posted heavy
losses for years. The deadline for submissions is July 23.
"We probably will make some expression of interest in
Cyprus Airways," O'Leary told reporters in Nicosia in response
to a question. "...We want to see if we could help the
government come up with some rescue package even though it might
be too late."
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)