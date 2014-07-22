(Adds quotes, detail)
NICOSIA, July 22 Ryanair will probably
submit an expression of interest in troubled Cyprus Airways
which is up for sale, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary
said on Tuesday.
The Cypriot government in mid-July invited non-binding
expressions of interest in its shares or assets in Cyprus
Airways, a state-controlled airline which has posted heavy
losses for years.
The deadline for submissions is July 23, and requires a
non-binding expression of interest to consider a potential
binding offer.
"We probably will make some expression of interest in
Cyprus Airways," O'Leary told reporters in Nicosia in response
to a question. "...We want to see if we could help the
government come up with some rescue package even though it might
be too late."
The Cypriot airline has been selling assets to keep afloat,
including slots at London's Heathrow airport. The state owns 93
percent of the airline.
O'Leary said he would be meeting with Cypriot tourism and
finance officials, where Ryanair would raise concerns over high
fees charged by Cypriot airports.
"We would like to grow more, but the impediment are the high
costs," he said, adding that a high cost base had seen Cyprus
lose half a million passengers over a five-year period since
2008.
"The place is stagnating," he said.
Charges at Cyprus's two airports are double that of an
airport in Berlin and are among the highest in Europe, Ryanair
executives said.
O'Leary was in Cyprus to launch its 2014 winter schedule.
The airline flies to eight European destinations from Paphos
airport.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)