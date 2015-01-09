BRIEF-Scana says expects westinghouse resources are sufficient to compensate for cost overruns without resorting to toshiba guarantees
* Ceo says to continue westinghouse project work during a 30-day period of evaluation
NICOSIA Jan 9 Cyprus Airways is ending operations with immediate effect after the European Union ruled it had received illegal state aid, the government said on Friday.
An administrator will be appointed for the airline and its operating licence will be revoked, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades told reporters.
Earlier, the European Commission ordered Cyprus Airways to pay back more than 100 million euros of aid it had received from the Cypriot government. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
NEW YORK, March 29 Puerto Rico's benchmark 2035 general obligation bonds traded as low as 60.7 cents in light trading on Wednesday, their lowest price since the $3.5 billion issue was sold in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.