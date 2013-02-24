NICOSIA Feb 24 Cypriot president-elect Nicos
Anastasiades vowed on Sunday to work with Cyprus's European
Union partners to nail down a swift bailout deal to stave off
insolvency in the cash-starved nation.
In a statement outlining his priorities after cruising to a
resounding victory in presidential elections earlier Sunday,
conservative Anastasiades, 66, said he would work for the
completion of a bailout at the "earliest possible".
He said it needed to be structured such that it safeguarded
vulnerable groups, social cohesion and industrial peace.
"When facing great challenges, we want Europe by our side.
On our part, we intend to be absolutely consistent and honour
all our obligations," Anastasiades said in the statement.
Cyprus's attempts to clinch aid have been on hold for the
past eight months, complicated by worries among fellow euro zone
members about the island's ability to pay off a loab which could
almost equal its economic output.
Anastasiades took 57.5 percent of the vote, 15 points ahead
of rival Stavros Malas, a pro-bailout but anti-austerity
candidate backed by the Communist party AKEL.