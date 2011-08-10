* Fitch downgrades Cyprus two notches to 'BBB'

By George Psyllides

NICOSIA, Aug 10 Fitch downgraded Cyprus' credit rating on Wednesday, saying the island was headed for a European Union bailout despite planned tax hikes and spending cuts to tame a runaway deficit.

Battling the impact of severe energy shortages and fallout from nearby Greece's financial crisis, Cyprus' cabinet on Wednesday approved an austerity package including a rise in value-added tax, a freeze on civil servants' pay and increases in income tax for higher earners.

Fitch Ratings said it expected the package to be passed by lawmakers, but still downgraded Cyprus two notches to BBB, citing risks the plan would not be succesfully implemented.

Finance Minister Kikis Kazamias said the austerity measures were worth 150 million euros this year, 600 million euros in 2012 and would shrink the public deficit to 2.5 percent in 2012.

With yield on Cypriot debt running at 14.5 percent, Fitch said Cyprus risked being shut out of international debt markets from the second half of this year.

The agency forecast Cyprus' fiscal deficit would climb to 7 percent in 2011, jeopardising the government's ability to fund itself.

"Fitch believes that the government will be unable to meet this target without recourse to external official assistance ... At this juncture, Fitch anticipates that such assistance is likely to be forthcoming," the agency said in a statement.

Cyprus' central bank and largest lender have warned the island risks becoming the fourth euro zone economy to seek aid unless urgent fiscal action is taken.

An EU rescue of Cyprus would not strain Europe's resources. The island accounts for only about 0.2 percent of the 17-nation euro zone's economy and earlier this year was expected to have gross financing needs of roughly 2 billion euros for 2011.

Cyprus' parliament, where the government lost its majority when its junior coalition partner walked out last week, is due to vote on the new austerity measures at the end of the month. The opposition has already voiced dissent at the plan, hammered out in talks with unions.

"EXAGGERATED" DECISION

Kazamias, who has insisted Cyprus does not need a bailout, said the deficit would end 2011 at 5.5 percent of GDP if the austerity package was approved, only slightly above a 2010 shortfall of 5.3 percent.

Asked about Fitch's announcement, he told reporters: "It's with great sadness that I saw their finding ... I have the impression the decision is exaggerated."

The other two main rating agencies, Standard & Poor's and Moody's, both cut the island's rating at the end of July. Moody's rates Cyprus Baa1, Standard and Poor's BBB-plus.

Under the terms of the austerity plan, VAT would rise by two percentage points to 17 percent and the income tax rate on those earning more than 60,000 euros would rise to 35 percent from 30 percent, Kazamias said.

Civil servants will receive no pay increase for the next three years, and newcomers will face a lower entry-level pay scale as well as higher social contributions, Kazamias said, adding that the government aimed to cut the wider civil sector staff by 5,000 over the next five years.

The plan also includes a higher property tax and higher tax on interest on bank deposits, Kazamias added.

Authorities had previously targeted a general government public deficit of 4.0 percent of GDP or less for 2011 until a deadly munitions blast on July 11 destroyed the island's largest power generation plant and slapped the state with a bill which, according to opposition parties, could reach 3 billion euros.

The centrist Democratic Party, which last week pulled out of a coalition with the Communist AKEL, has already said it disagrees with extra taxes and social contributions for civil servants. The two other main opposition parties also criticised the plan on Wednesday.

