NICOSIA Aug 26 Cyprus's parliament approved a raft of austerity measures on Friday to ward off ratings downgrades and warnings that the island could be the next recipient of an EU bailout.

In a show of hands, lawmakers approved by majority vote legislation that will cut civil servants pay by 3 percent and impose other wage-deducting measures, increase income tax for high earners and change the taxation system on real estate.

The package did not include a proposal from government to raise VAT to 17 percent from an existing 15 percent. That issue has been deferred by parliament for further discussion. (Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Jan Paschal)