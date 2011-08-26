NICOSIA Aug 26 Cyprus's parliament approved a
raft of austerity measures on Friday to ward off ratings
downgrades and warnings that the island could be the next
recipient of an EU bailout.
In a show of hands, lawmakers approved by majority vote
legislation that will cut civil servants pay by 3 percent and
impose other wage-deducting measures, increase income tax for
high earners and change the taxation system on real estate.
The package did not include a proposal from government to
raise VAT to 17 percent from an existing 15 percent. That
issue has been deferred by parliament for further discussion.
