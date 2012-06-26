US STOCKS-S&P closes in on record, boosted by banks and jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.64 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
BRUSSELS, June 26 Cyprus, which applied for a bailout form the euro zone on Monday, is likely to need up to 10 billion euros ($12.5 billion), euro zone officials said on Tuesday.
"The exact number has not been decided yet. It was to be 6 billion for the state financing and 2 billion for the banks, but that is optimistic - it is more likely to be seven and three - up to 10 billion euros in total," one euro zone official said.
A second official confirmed the amount was likely to be up to 10 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski in Brussels and Gernot Heller in Berlin; editing by Rex Merrifield)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.64 pct, Nasdaq 0.38 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Beasley media group to divest six radio stations in greenville-new bern-jacksonville, nc for $11 million in de-leveraging transaction
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The U.S. dollar headed for its fourth straight weekly loss and bond yields fell on Friday after wage growth slowed in the monthly employment report, suggesting the Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates again soon