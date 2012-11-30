NICOSIA Nov 30 Cyprus has made preliminary
plans to take up to 10 billion euros from international
creditors to recapitalise the island's struggling banks, its
central bank governor said on Friday.
Cyprus is now awaiting an interim report from consultants on
the capital needs of its banking sector, anticipated by Dec. 7,
one part of a bailout analysts believe could total as much as
17.5 billion euros.
Asked what had been tentatively established as a
recapitalisation amount for the banks in a preliminary agreement
with the EU and IMF, Governor Panicos Demetriades told
journalists: "Nobody actually knows for sure. A figure has been
put on the draft MOU ..we can say up to 10 billion euros."
