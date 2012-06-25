NICOSIA, June 25 Cyprus on Monday said it would
seek financial assistance from the European Union's EFSF/ESM
bailout funds to curb exposure of its financial sector to
Greece.
"The purpose of the required assistance is to contain the
risks to the Cypriot economy, notably those arising from the
negative spill over effects through its financial sector, due to
its large exposure in the Greek economy," a government
announcement said.
Greece, Ireland and Portugal have already had international
bailouts. Spain has asked fo help for its banks but not yet
applied.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)