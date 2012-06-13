NICOSIA, June 13 Cyprus is seeking the best terms for any bailout it might apply for and has other options than an European Union-led rescue, the country's central bank governor said on Wednesday.

"If we eventually apply, because it is not a given that we will apply (and) there are also other options, we will seek the best terms for the economy," Cyprus's central bank governor Panicos Dimitriades told reporters. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; writing by Harry Papachristou)